Marshall Faulk: McCaffrey is 'a better version of me'

Christian McCaffrey joined Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players to total 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Faulk, who some view as the best dual-threat back in NFL history, believes CMC has the chance to be even better.

"He's a better version of me," Faulk told Bill Voth of the Carolina Panthers team website. "He got to watch me. He got to see me. It's what happens. You get to be a better version of."

McCaffrey is coming off back-to-back 100-plus catch seasons and generated a whopping 303 receptions in three seasons. Faulk averaged 63.9 catches per season in his 12-year career with the Rams and Colts. Faulk's career-high for receptions in a season was 87, in his first season in St. Louis, his 1,000/1,000 year. McCaffrey is averaging 101 for his young career.

Faulk sees CMC's 2019 historic season as even more impressive than his 1999 campaign with "The Greatest Show on Turf."

"He had to do more with less help. I had a lot of help," Faulk said. "And how many quarterbacks did (McCaffrey) have?"

Where Faulk had Kurt Warner, McCaffrey played two games with Cam Newton, then carried Kyle Allen and Will Grier.

Faulk, the Hall of Famer, hopes CMC can be the first to generate two 1,000/1,000 seasons.

"As many times as he can, man. That's what this game is about," Faulk said. "Trust me, it's hard. It is a hard feat. Just think about it -- in the whole history of the league, only three guys -- think about the guys that are playing running back in this league. Only three guys have done it. It's such a big deal that they don't pay a whole lot of attention to it because it's like, 'Nobody does that.' It's such a big deal."

Even with the changes in Carolina under Matt Rhule, McCaffrey should remain the focal point. An unguardable talent, McCaffrey tilts the field in his favor whenever he touches the ball and can't be blanketed in space. CMC certainly could have another shot to bust the 1,000/1,000 barrier another time, especially if he has to carry Carolina's offense once again.