DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 alongside Matt "Money" Smith to get you ready for Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs! After making fun of Eddie Spaghetti's hat, Shek and Money transition into debating if Patrick Mahomes will be considered the greatest quarterback of all-time in a decade (5:20). Money then tells us some great stories about his former announcing partner, Brian Baldinger, and who his dream announcing booth would be (16:13). Finally, the guys round out the show by making their Red Challenge flag picks for Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs (26:42).

