Roger Goodell: First step is Antonio Brown's well-being

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday that the league is doing everything it can to help Antonio Brown in light of his recent incidents in Florida.

Brown turned himself in to Broward County (Fla.) Jail last week after an arrest warrant was filed on charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver. Brown was granted $110,000 bail and a Florida judge freed him from house arrest earlier this week, per ESPN.com.

"In Antonio's situation, I think the first thing is, for all of us, to think about the well-being of Antonio," Goodell said when asked about the status of the league's investigation into Brown. "To understand what Antonio's going through. We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the NFLPA have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio. We want to help get him on the right track, and get him in a position where he is in a zone where he thinks he can be successful in life. And we are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and from our standpoint that's the first step. The first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."

The NFL currently is investigating civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown in addition to intimidating text messages allegedly sent by Brown to a second accuser regarding the wide receiver making past unwanted advances toward her.

Brown appeared in just one game this season -- a Week 2 contest for the Patriots -- before the Patriots released the wide receiver in September after the second set of allegations became public.

In the months since the Patriots released Brown, he has been in the news following altercations with Hollywood (Fla.) police and multiple instances involving his behavior on social media.