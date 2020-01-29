Goodell to meet with suspended DE Myles Garrett

MIAMI -- Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension remains in place, but he's headed toward a meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell will meet with the Browns defensive end within the next 60 days, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Garrett last saw the field in Cleveland's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was marred by a brawl that broke out in the game's final seconds and included Garrett, who swung the helmet of Mason Rudolph at the quarterback, partially striking him in the head. The fracas unfolded live on the nationally televised Thursday Night Football, cast a shadow over what should have been a triumphant night for the Browns and resulted in a wide range of suspensions for those involved, with Garrett receiving the harshest punishment.

Garrett initially appealed the indefinite suspension, but the ban was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash.

Browns ownership strongly supported Garrett in light of the conflict that took place at FirstEnergy Stadium, with owner Dee Haslam wearing a winter hat with 95 affixed to it to the Browns' first game following the incident. Garrett has stayed out of the spotlight since his suspension, but has frequented the team's Berea facility, according to teammates.