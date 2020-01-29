NFL to play games in Mexico in 2020, 2021 seasons

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL will return to Mexico City for one game at Estadio Azteca during both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The date and time of the 2020 game along with details for the rest of the league's international slate will be determined in conjunction with the NFL schedule release this spring, the league said in a statement.

The NFL returned to Mexico in 2019 for a November Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers after a one-year absence. The 2018 Mexico game was moved to Los Angeles due to safety issues with the playing surface at Estadio Azteca.

"We had a great experience this past November down in Mexico," Goodell said during his Super Bowl LIV news conference. "It was just a great event and we loved being there. We look forward to being back and we are proud to be able to say we're going to be there for two more games over the next two years. Our fan base down there continues to grow and become more passionate. Our partners down there have been extraordinary and we want to continue that. We want to build on that."

The games in 2020 and 2021 will mark the fifth and sixth NFL games played in Mexico.