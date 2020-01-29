Mitchell Trubisky has surgery for partially torn labrum

Mitchell Trubisky underwent surgery on his left shoulder.

The Chicago Bears quarterback had a procedure to fix the partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder not long after the season ended, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace noted after the season that surgery was a possibility for Trubisky, who injured his shoulder in Week 4. That possibility became a reality.

Trubisky missed most of Week 4 after suffering the injury and sat out Week 5. He returned but struggled most of the season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Noticeably, Trubisky ran less in 2019, particularly in the games immediately after suffering the injury.

The Bears have been adamant that Trubisky will be the team's starting quarterback in 2020. It remains a possibility, however, that Chicago adds veteran competition this offseason.

First, Trubisky's focus will be on recovering from surgery. The procedure comes with a couple of months of rehab but shouldn't affect his availability for Bears offseason workouts later in the spring.