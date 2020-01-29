Kliff Kingsbury gifts Mahomes' HS coach with SB ticket

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is making sure Patrick Mahomes' high school coach can watch the QB in person in the Super Bowl.

Adam Cook, who coached Mahomes at Whitehouse High School in Texas, wrote a letter posted on Twitter to Kingsbury's father, Tim, noting that Kliff had given him one of his tickets for Super Bowl LIV.

The message noted how Cook was "blown away" by Kingsbury's gift, "so this old coach could watch his former High School QB in the most exciting game in football."

"A coach's kid gets it; I know you understand," Cook wrote. "The opportunity to watch Patrick start in his first Super Bowl will forever be etched within my heart. I will try my best to take it all in and return to share with his biggest fans in our little East Texas community."

Mahomes played for Cook before joining Kingsbury at Texas Tech and then getting drafted by the Chiefs in the first round in 2017. Sunday, all of the QB's key coaches will be in the building in Miami to watch the reigning MVP spin magic on the biggest stage.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.