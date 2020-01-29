Gronkowski: Brady deserves 'to see what's out there'

Rob Gronkowski never tested the free-agent market or wore any other NFL jersey than the New England Patriots for nine pro seasons. The retired tight end, however, believes after 20 years, Tom Brady has earned the right to test the open waters.

"I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore, to see what's out there," Gronk said Tuesday, via the Boston Globe. "I mean, he's been playing for so long, and just the way that he's been playing, just the level he's been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. I mean, why wouldn't you? I mean, you've never done it before in your career, and he's going to be a free agent for the first time ever. So, good for him. Go test out the market and then do what's best for himself. That's the decision that he has to make, is what's best for himself, best for his family, what he feels like he's going to love."

Gronk, who is working as an analyst for FOX during Super Bowl LIV, said he hasn't talked to Brady about the QB's future. With TB12 set to become a free agent, Gronkowski noted it would be weird to see Brady in a different jersey.

Unlike Joe Montana, who told NFL Network's Mike Silver this week that Brady shouldn't leave New England if he can help it, Gronk thinks people would get used to seeing Brady in a jersey other than the Patriots No. 12.

"If you see a player play on a team for 10 years and go to another team, it's always strange at first," Gronkowski said. "But everyone gets used to it after a little bit. But it would definitely be strange if that happens -- for a couple weeks, it may be strange. But everyone adapts, like any other time it happens."

Patriots fans hope they won't have to deal with the sight of Brady in another uniform. Most hope, as Robert Kraft verbalized this offseason, that Brady either re-signs in New England or retires.