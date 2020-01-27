Tevin Coleman: 'All my time' spent treating shoulder

There wasn't much that didn't go the way of the 49ers when they ran past the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

However, they did lose running back Tevin Coleman to a dislocated shoulder and the back's status for the Super Bowl remains up in the air.

Coleman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night that he's spending "all my time" getting treatment and attempting to regain his range of motion. As of now, Coleman confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales that no decision has been made on his game status, adding that he has never dislocated a shoulder previously.

"[I am] hoping to get my shoulder back right and just taking it one step at a time," Coleman said to Pelissero.

Coleman also told Pelissero that if he plays on Sunday he would "definitely" be able to be himself out on the field and that no new MRI is scheduled.

In 14 games this regular season for the 49ers -- his first with the team -- Coleman produced 544 yards on 137 carries with six touchdowns. He had six carries for 21 yards in the aforementioned NFL title win over the Packers before he was carted off the field with his injury.

