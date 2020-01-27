Freddie Kitchens hired as Giants' new TE coach

Freddie Kitchens' tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach was a short-lived one, but so too will be his time out of the NFL coaching ranks.

Kitchens has been hired as the New York Giants' tight end coach under first-year head coach Joe Judge, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon, per a source informed of the situation.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman first reported the news.

Kitchens was dismissed on the final day of the 2019 regular season after the Browns disappointed to the tune of a 6-10 mark.

He had been hired after his first season in the organization saw him begin the campaign as the running backs coach before he was elevated to interim offensive coordinator. He was then hired in the 2019 offseason as head coach.

Following his dismissal, he'll go back to where it all begin in some ways, as his first NFL job was as a tight ends coach in the NFC East.

After his time as a position coach at North Texas and Mississippi State, Kitchens was hired as the Cowboys tight ends coach in 2006. From there he went to the Cardinals from 2007-2017, coaching tight ends and later quarterbacks and running backs up until his time with the Browns began.

Though Judge is a first-year coach, Kitchens is the second assistant he's hired that with head-coaching experience and the second who recently lost his job as Kitchens follows Jason Garrett, who was hired as offensive coordinator.

Kitchens is back in the NFL coaching ranks and he's headed to Gotham.