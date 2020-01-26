NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 41.
TMZ first reported the news.
The sports and NFL world grieved the shocking news and took to Twitter to honor Bryant.
We miss you already Kobe â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Kobe Bryant and those who tragically lost their lives today. Kobeâs accomplishments will live forever. But more importantly, he was a father, husband and friend who made a difference in the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed.â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 26, 2020
"He inspired so many people,"â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020
Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S
Never Take Life For Grantedâ Douglas Baldwin Jr ï¿½ï¿½ (@DougBaldwinJr) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/dads2XUIDJ
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mambaâ Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
Canât be true.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just canât be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7â Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba ï¿½ï¿½ â¤ï¸â Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
Lifeâs way too short.â Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020
My favorite athlete of all time is gone...
Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish yâall nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you donât begin to describe what we want for yâall. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mambaâ Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMambaâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon ï¿½ï¿½â Dwayne Haskins, Jrï¿½ï¿½ (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/wcsqtohkThâ Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) January 26, 2020
Iâm devastated, RIP to my idol, Bean, 8, 24, the Goat, the Black Mamba. Wow. @kobebryantâ Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020
Just donât have the words.... #Kobeâ Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020
Thank you Kobe for everything you gave us both on and off the court. Your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of millions. Truly one of a kind. Praying for his family, loved ones, and everyone involved. Rest In Peace Mambaâ Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 26, 2020
I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I donât believe this.â James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant ï¿½ï¿½â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 26, 2020
Iâm devastated.
Iâm crying like we lost family, because we did.
For a lot of the athletes of my generation, Kobe taught us to compete. Kobe taught us to go earn what we want. Kobe taught us to love the process.
Love you Mamba. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/bahyG5rydE
His legacy was not only left in his family, but in ther hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to be able to watch him grow as a man and a basketball player. Thank you KB, every second of yours was truly a gift. pic.twitter.com/L4ux6qH6GUâ Myles "Flash" Garrett â¡ï¸ (@MylesLGarrett) January 26, 2020
Canât put into words what this man meant to the sports community. Life is fleeting man. ï¿½ï¿½ #TheMamba pic.twitter.com/mu78wJsPwLâ Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 26, 2020
Just talked to Mike Vick, who knew Kobe from his days in Philly, who said heâs still in disbelief. âHeart sinkingâ is how he described it. In talking to several people around both teams benches, seems that word has spread to the players and coaching staffs about the Kobe news.â Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 26, 2020