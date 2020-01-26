NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 41.

TMZ first reported the news.

The sports and NFL world grieved the shocking news and took to Twitter to honor Bryant.

We miss you already Kobe â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Kobe Bryant and those who tragically lost their lives today. Kobeâs accomplishments will live forever. But more importantly, he was a father, husband and friend who made a difference in the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 26, 2020

Never Take Life For Granted

R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/dads2XUIDJ â Douglas Baldwin Jr ï¿½ï¿½ (@DougBaldwinJr) January 26, 2020

Canât be true.

Just canât be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba ï¿½ï¿½ â¤ï¸ â Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Lifeâs way too short.

My favorite athlete of all time is gone... â Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020

Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish yâall nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you donât begin to describe what we want for yâall. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba â Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon ï¿½ï¿½ â Dwayne Haskins, Jrï¿½ï¿½ (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020

Thank you Kobe for everything you gave us both on and off the court. Your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of millions. Truly one of a kind. Praying for his family, loved ones, and everyone involved. Rest In Peace Mamba â Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 26, 2020

I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I donât believe this. â James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant ï¿½ï¿½



Iâm devastated.



Iâm crying like we lost family, because we did.



For a lot of the athletes of my generation, Kobe taught us to compete. Kobe taught us to go earn what we want. Kobe taught us to love the process.



Love you Mamba. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/bahyG5rydE â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 26, 2020

His legacy was not only left in his family, but in ther hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to be able to watch him grow as a man and a basketball player. Thank you KB, every second of yours was truly a gift. pic.twitter.com/L4ux6qH6GU â Myles "Flash" Garrett â¡ï¸ (@MylesLGarrett) January 26, 2020

Canât put into words what this man meant to the sports community. Life is fleeting man. ï¿½ï¿½ #TheMamba pic.twitter.com/mu78wJsPwL â Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 26, 2020