NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 41.

TMZ first reported the news.

The sports and NFL world grieved the shocking news and took to Twitter to honor Bryant.

