Zeke on Dak Prescott: 'He's going to get his money'

Dak Prescott is less than two months from becoming an unrestricted free agent. While it seems improbable that he would play somewhere other than Dallas next season, the fact that it's still possible might make some Cowboys fans uneasy.

Ezekiel Elliott doesn't share such concerns, for what it's worth.

"Dak's our leader. He's the heart and soul of our team," Elliott said Saturday while appearing on Good Morning Football Weekend. "He's going to get his money."

The Cowboys running back offered a chuckle as he mentioned Prescott eventually getting paid. Elliott, of course, held out last summer before resetting the RB market. Dallas also inked defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Jaylon Smith to lucrative extensions in the last year.

Prescott will be looking to do the same after having his best statistical season in 2019. He set career-highs in yards (4,902), touchdowns (30) and yards per attempt (8.2) while taking a career-low 23 sacks -- a whopping 33 fewer than last year.

"Just taking his game to the next level, getting better as a player, better as a leader, just all around," Elliott said when asked how his QB improved.

After playing four years on a fourth-round salary, Prescott is surely eager to take his contract to the next level. As Elliott said, Prescott's pay day is coming. And it's most likely coming from the Cowboys. Executive VP Stephen Jones recently called signing Prescott the team's top priority after dubbing him "our quarterback of the future."

The bigger question moving forward is whether the two sides can agree to a multi-year deal, or does Dallas place a tag on its most important player?