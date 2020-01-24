Vikings' George Paton pulls out of Browns' GM search

George Paton will not be the next Cleveland Browns general manager.

Paton has pulled himself out of the running for the Browns gig, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source informed of the decision.

Paton had a second interview in Cleveland earlier this week.

The Vikings assistant GM has been a hot candidate for several seasons but was reticent to leave Minnesota. Given the connection with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings former offensive coordinator, Paton was considered a front-runner for the gig. In the end, Paton will stay put.

With Paton pulling out of the running, that leaves Eagles executive Andrew Berry as the front-runner for the Cleveland GM gig. Berry previously served as the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016-2018 before moving to Philadelphia.