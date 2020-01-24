Packers GM: Free agency will be more restrictive

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst went wild in free agency a year ago snagging key contributors, particularly on defense where Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos played vital roles in helping the Packers reach the NFC Conference Championship Game.

This offseason the GM admitted he's likely going to be less free-flowing with the cash.

"(We will have) a little bit more restrictions if we're going to do everything we want with the guys who are here," Gutekunst said Friday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In 2020, the GM will likely focus on adding periphery pieces, while attempting to lock down several of his own players. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, corner Tramon Williams, kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Blake Martinez are several of the Packers' pending free agents.

The linebacker position will be a key one for Green Bay after they got wrecked in the loss to San Francisco. The GM stopped short of saying he plans to bring Martinez back.

"Obviously, Blake Martinez's (contract) is up," Gutekunst said. "We're going to have to take a long look at inside linebacker and make sure we're squared away there."

Gutekunst also added that a long-term deal for stud nose tackle Kenny Clark is a priority this offseason, one he'd like locked down before the start of the season.

"I'm optimistic we will come to an agreement at some point," he said of Clark's deal.

Needing to add a secondary pass-catcher, possibly in the draft, the future of Jimmy Graham in Green Bay will be a question once again this offseason. The tight end hasn't been consistently productive in two seasons with the Packers and is set to count $11.67 million against the salary cap in 2020. Green Bay would save $8 million by cutting Graham with $3.67 million in dead money. Gutekunst said as far as he knows, Graham wants to continue playing. Whether that's in Green Bay next season remains to be seen.