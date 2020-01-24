Which Super Bowl LIV TE is tougher to defend: Travis Kelce or George Kittle?

Super Bowl LIV features the top two tight ends in the NFL right now in San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce, marking the first time in history that the AP First-Team All-Pro tight end and the Second-Team All-Pro tight end will meet in that season's Super Bowl.

Kittle and Kelce have set the standard at their position over the last few seasons, and each led his respective team in receiving yards in 2019. With everything this pair has accomplished, the one burning question ahead of Super Bowl LIV is:

Which tight end is tougher to defend: Kittle or Kelce?



Willie McGinest

Travis Kelce's versatility makes him a nightmare for defenders Both of these guys are so good, but I'm giving the edge to Both of these guys are so good, but I'm giving the edge to Travis Kelce . He is so versatile in the pass game, which allows Andy Reid to line the tight end up anywhere on the line. In fact, according to Next Gen Stats, Kelce has aligned as an isolated receiver on 26.1 percent of his routes (highest among TEs, min. 200 routes), and he has been extremely productive in the process. Kelce caught 32 of 45 isolated targets for 452 yards and a TD this season (including playoffs). There isn't a defender who's been able to consistently shut this guy down.



David Carr

Kittle has advantage in one key area Y'all know by know that I'm a huge Y'all know by know that I'm a huge George Kittle fan. And although his postseason numbers have underwhelmed, defenses must account for him on every play because he's always around the ball. The thing that separates him from Travis Kelce is his presence as a blocker. In my opinion, they are comparable as pass catchers but Kittle is leaps and bounds ahead of Kelce as a blocker, moving his opponents effortlessly.