Kareem Hunt issued traffic citation; marijuana found in car

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a speeding violation Tuesday in Ohio and police confiscated "small amounts of marijuana" from Hunt's car during the traffic stop, Rocky River Police (Ohio) confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

Per the incident report, police found small amounts of marijuana in three different locations during a probable cause search of Hunt's car. Police seized the marijuana and issued Hunt a citation just for the traffic violation and sent him on his way.

Hunt spent the 2019 season with the Browns and served an eight-game suspension for violations to the league's personal conduct policy to begin the year. The Kansas City Chiefs cut Hunt in November of 2018 after video surfaced of the running back shoving and kicking a woman during a February 2018 incident at a Cleveland hotel.