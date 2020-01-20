How to watch Super Bowl LIV in the UK

Watch Super Bowl LIV on BBC One, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass!

With the Super Bowl LIV fast approaching, UK fans have multiple options on how to watch the greatest game on earth!

Fans can tune in from 10pm on Sunday, February 2 on Sky Sports Main Event (and also on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix) and also enjoy a long week of build across Sky Sports with a wide variety of shows keeping you up to date with news from Miami.

For those fans watching on BBC One, their coverage with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora begins at 11pm and will see them joined by some special guests during the broadcast.

Alternatively with NFL Game Pass you can watch the full US broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on FOX, including the FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame show, the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, and the famous Super Bowl commercials. And if you can't stay up to watch the game live, you have the Full Game or Game in 40' recap options the next morning.

Super Bowl Pass on NFL Game Pass: