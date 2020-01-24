Four things to watch for in Sunday's Pro Bowl

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The game's biggest stars face off in the league's annual all-star showcase, pitting the American Football Conference against the National Football Conference. The two teams have spent most of the week preparing for the game in Orlando, enjoying interactions with family and fans and even battling in a skills challenge at ESPN's Wide World of Sports. Their bonus week of NFL action concludes with a game that can earn one side a year's worth of bragging rights.

Here are four things to watch for in the Pro Bowl. Viewers can watch the broadcast live on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, Jan. 26 as well as stream live on the NFL App and Yahoo Sports app.

1. Will the Ravens steal the show?

Baltimore led the way with 12 selections to the Pro Bowl, and while not all of them are in Orlando (Marcus Peters is out due to injury), they still boast a healthy group that figures to make an impact on both sides of the ball. That begins with AFC head coach John Harbaugh.

Likely league MVP Lamar Jackson leads the AFC offense as its starting quarterback, and he'll be joined by a group of offensive linemen with familiar faces in Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr. and Marshal Yanda to protect him. He'll be able to hand the ball to Ravens running back Mark Ingram, who will run through holes opened by fullback Patrick Ricard, and when the AFC offense isn't on the field, the Ravens will send Matthew Judon and Marlon Humphrey out with the defense to earn a stop and put the ball back in the hands of their superstar quarterback.

We'll certainly see other players on each side of the ball enter the game, but with such a strong group of Ravens on the roster, it's possible Baltimore takes over for the AFC. Will it lead to a win?

2. Rules experimentation

The NFL continues to explore alternatives to the kickoff, considered to be one of the game's more dangerous plays. With rule changes hindering effectiveness of an already unlikely onside kick being recovered, the league is testing out significant changes with the Pro Bowl.

After a successful field goal or extra point try by a scoring team, Team A, it will have the following options:

1. Team A may elect to give Team B the ball at Team B's 25-yard line, beginning a new series of downs with a first-and-10.

2. Team A may elect to take the ball at its own 25-yard line for a fourth-and-15 play. If Team A is successful in making a first down, Team A will maintain possession and a new series of downs will continue as normal. If Team A is unsuccessful in making a first down, the result will be a turnover on downs and Team B will take possession at the dead-ball spot.

The change could be a preview of what future games could look like. As onside kicks became even unlikelier with the elimination of the kick team's running start, teams have come to accept such attempts aren't exactly efficient. Over the last two seasons, onside kicks have only been successful at a rate of 10.4 percent. The 2018 rate of 7.7 percent was the lowest since data became available in 1992, per NFL Research.

Meanwhile, conversion rates on fourth-and-15 have been much more encouraging. Over the last 10 seasons, there have been 60 plays on fourth-and-15. Sixteen of such plays have been converted (26.7 percent), and in 2019, two of seven such plays were converted (28.6 percent), per NFL Research.

Such an adjustment could allow a team with a powerful offense to maintain possession by earning it on fourth-and-15. Where better to test such a scenario out than in a game stocked with the league's best?

The second rule change is less significant, but could help offenses avoid error. If a flexed receiver flinches or picks up one foot, he is not considered to be starting falsely as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground and he resets for one second prior to the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be "in motion" for the purposes of illegal shift rules.

It will, however, be a false start if all 11 offensive players have been set for at least one full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet.

It's minor in stature, but could avoid unnecessary stoppages of play for a small move, helping continue the pace of the game.

3. Young crop of talent arrives

The AFC roster specifically is filled with young players enjoying success early in their careers. The defensive side of the ball features six players in their first four years of their career: Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Bills corner Tre'Davious White, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jets safety Jamal Adams and the Ravens' Judon.

As generations experience turnover in the NFL, it appears as if the next group of stars is ready to take up its mantle as the current class of the league. We'll get to see them compete for bragging rights against the NFL's best.

4. Vikings anchor the NFC defense

Minnesota didn't reach the NFC Championship Game, but it can still feel good about the honors earned by its stellar defense. The Vikings sent eight players to the Pro Bowl, with five coming on the defensive side of the ball.

The NFC defensive line will be anchored by Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, while Eric Kendricks will assist the linebacking corps and Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes will patrol the back end of the unit. Could the Vikings help sway the game in the favor of the NFC? Find out Sunday in Orlando.