Nick Bosa getting input from bro on stopping Mahomes

Next Sunday will be a night of firsts for Nick Bosa. It will be the first-year player's first appearance in the Super Bowl, his first professional game back in South Florida, where he was raised, and his first on-field encounter with the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

But the Super Bowl LIV clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will not be Mahomes' first encounter with a Bosa.

In fact, the Chiefs signal-caller has stared down Nick's brother, Joey Bosa, three times in the last two seasons. Mahomes has only faced one team, the Denver Broncos (five times), more than Bosa's Los Angeles Chargers (four).

This is all to say, the Bolts defensive end knows Mahomes well (and vice versa), and according to his baby brother, will be imparting all of his wisdom on the QB ahead of next Sunday's showdown.

"Yeah, definitely. We're going to be talking," Nick Bosa said Thursday said of speaking with Joey regarding Mahomes, per a team transcript. "He has pretty good input on these guys. He's going to give me everything that he could give me and it's up to me to go use it."

Mahomes is 2-1 in games against the Chargers in which Joey Bosa played. In those three games, Bosa failed to log a sack but did notch five QB hits, while Mahomes completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 599 yards, four passing TDs and two picks. The Chiefs QB scampered for 80 yards against Bosa and L.A. this season, and figures to run some more in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes is scrambling at a much higher rate (12.2 pct.) in the postseason than in the regular season (4.6) and has run for 53 yards in each of Kansas City's playoff games this year.

"We're back playing a mobile quarterback and one who could throw better than any we've faced," Bosa said. "One of the biggest things is trying to keep him in the pocket and not let him escape when he wants to escape and make him uncomfortable."

Taking the QB's recent play into account, Bosa said San Francisco will prepare for Mahomes as they would against a particular division-rival signal-caller: Russell Wilson.

"Yes, very similar with extending plays and play breakdowns that turn into long touchdowns," Bosa added Thursday, comparing Mahomes to Wilson. "You watch Tennessee, second half they didn't get much of a rush. And you saw what happens. That's definitely a big focus."

San Francisco contained Mahomes on the ground in its last meeting with the Chiefs QB on Sep. 23, 2018 (five rushes, seven yards), but could not shut him down through the air. Mahomes threw for 314 yards and three scores in leading K.C. to a 35-7 lead and 38-27 victory.

A lot has changed since then, not least of which was the addition of Bosa through the 2019 draft. Robert Saleh's defense, recharged through free agency and the draft in the offseason, now ranks first overall in the league and, one year removed from a 4-12 campaign, is on the precipice of a Lombardi.

With a DROY-level rookie campaign, Bosa has helped the 49ers get there. But to hoist the trophy with his San Francisco brothers next Sunday night, he'll first employ help from his big brother.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.