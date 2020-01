Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 but was joined via Skype by our old pal Chris Long! Shek and Long kibitz about a bunch of stuff including getting arm sleeve tattoos, his dad's acting career, why defense has bested offense in Super Bowl history (12:10), the best looking NFL team of all-time, Super Bowl do's and don'ts (26:44), Hall of Fame snubs and the best and worst Super Bowl uniform matchups (46:37).

Listen here:

Subscribe here: