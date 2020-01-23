Chris Jones (calf) expects to be a full-go for Super Bowl

Chris Jones didn't play a full complement of snaps in his return from a calf injury in the AFC title game, but he still wrecked the plays he was part of in the win over Tennessee.

Facing a higher-octane San Francisco 49ers run game in Super Bowl LIV, Jones availability could play a massive role for the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

For his part, Jones believes he'll be good to play fully next Sunday.

Asked by NFL Network's James Palmer on Thursday if he believes he can play every Super Bowl snap if needed, Jones replied: "1,000 percent."

He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones played 13 regular season-games, averaging 46 snaps per contest, per Next Gen Stats. After injuring his calf in the week leading up to the Divisional Round, Jones sat out the Chiefs' first playoff victory against Houston. In the AFC Championship Game, he returned but played just 23 snaps, 40.4 percent. Despite the curtailed role, Jones compiled five QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, one QB hit, one stuff, and two tackles.

If Jones can indeed play the bulk of snaps in the Super Bowl, it would provide a major boost to a Chiefs defense that surged down the stretch.