Travis Kelce (illness) misses Chiefs practice Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a bit of a bug ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Tight end Travis Kelce is sick and didn't practice on Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Safety Jordan Lucas also did not practice due to illness. Defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) was limited yet again.

Kelce and Lucas missing practice sick comes a day after receiver Demarcus Robinson also missed Wednesday's session with an illness.

While illness has been common on the 49ers' injury report this week, it's not the only ailment currently plaguing this team. Running back Tevin Coleman missed practice again with a shoulder injury and receiver Dante Pettis sat out with an illness, while linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited for the second consecutive day.

With a week before the Super Bowl, the hope is that all lingering illnesses and injuries will blow over before they affect game action. Getting out of the K.C. and S.F. cold and into sunny Miami on Sunday surely shouldn't hurt.