Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (illness) won't practice Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a bit of a bug ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Tight end Travis Kelce is sick Thursday and won't practice, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Safety Jordan Lucas also will not practice due to illness.

Kelce and Lucas missing practice sick comes a day after receiver Demarcus Robinson also missed Wednesday's session with an illness.

With a week before the Super Bowl, the hope is that all lingering illnesses will blow over before they affect game action against the San Francisco 49ers. Getting out of the K.C. cold and into sunny Miami on Sunday surely shouldn't hurt.