Raiders sign CB Nevin Lawson to 1-year extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are hanging on to corner Nevin Lawson for another season.

The team announced it signed the 28-year-old corner to a one-year extension. He was set to be a free agent in March.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is worth $3.29 million.

After five seasons in Detroit, the former fourth-round pick signed a one-year deal in Oakland last spring. He started five of 11 games in 2019, compiling five passes defended and 24 tackles. Lawson's play improved down the stretch of the season, which Las Vegas hopes continues into 2020.

Lawson was suspended for the opening game of the 2020 season for using his helmet as a weapon late in a melee in a Week 17 finale loss to the Denver Broncos. The corner missed the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

The Raiders head into the offseason badly needing to upgrade the defensive talent, particularly at corner. To open, they'll hang on to one of their pending free agents, who could be a solid depth player if GM Mike Mayock adds blue-chip talent in the draft or free agency.