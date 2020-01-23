Browns' Kevin Stefanski to meet with Odell Beckham

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will have his first sit-down meeting Odell Beckham Jr. today.

The coach said Wednesday he plans to meet the star receiver Thursday after Beckham gets his post-operation checkup with team trainers. Beckham underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face," Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "At that point, that's when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and for all of our players."

Beckham's followed an up-and-down 2019 season with a series of offseason issues, including incidents after LSU's championship victory in New Orleans. He was seen on video handing LSU players money, and in a separate instance was seen slapping a security office on the backside in the locker room after the game. The NFL is still monitoring the events of that night.

Stefanski hopes to strike up a relationship with the talented receiver, whose off-field drama has overshadowed his on-field play the past several seasons.

"I don't have a relationship yet with Odell, so we need to sit down and get to know each other," he said. "He needs to get to know me, I need to get to know him, and then we're going to move forward with our eyes ahead to 2020."

Beckham denied last month that he was unhappy with the Browns last season. The hope in Cleveland is that after meeting with the new coach, the star receiver will be healthy in 2020 and get back to his field-tilting ways in a new offense.