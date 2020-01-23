Matt Rhule wants Luke Kuechly to join staff in Carolina

New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule never worked Luke Kuechly as a player but hopes one day to add the former linebacker to his coaching staff.

Rhule told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he hopes Kuechly will rejoin the Panthers at some point as a coach, per Alex Marvez. Rhule noted that Kuechly was already in the building after announcing his retirement watching film with the new staff in Carolina.

Kuechly was one of the most cerebral players -- not just among linebackers -- in the NFL during his eight-year pro career. A known tape grinder, who often knew where the offense wanted to go with the ball before the snap, Kuechly certainly has a wealth of wisdom to pass on if he chooses to go the coaching route.

The former linebacker, however, appears to have options. Joe Person of The Athletic reported Kuechly is also exploring broadcasting opportunities.

Whatever route the five-time first-team All-Pro decides to take, there is little doubt he will be a smashing success. Whether his next phase entails coaching up players how to pick up an offensive tell or passing that knowledge directly to viewers at a broadcasting gig, the mental ingenuity Kuechly played with will always be in demand.