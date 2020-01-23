Giants expected to hire Marc Colombo to coach o-line

The New York Giants are importing more former Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Big Blue is expected to hire former Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo for the same role on Joe Judge's staff, per a source informed of the decision.

Colombo follows the Giants' new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from Dallas to New York.

The former offensive tackle played 10 NFL seasons. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2002, Colombo spent three injury-plagued seasons with the Bears, five years with the Cowboys and one season in Miami.

Colombo joined Garrett's staff in 2016 as an assistant offensive line coach and was elevated to the head O-line job in the middle of the 2018 campaign as Dallas moved on from Paul Alexander.

The hire makes plenty of sense for New York. Colombo is seen as another old-school coach who will join Judge's hard-nosed staff. The familiarity with Garrett, and how the new OC wants to run the offense, should help breed continuity.

The Giants' offensive line has been a massive issue the past several seasons. Continuing to infuse talent will be one of general manager Dave Gettleman's main tasks this season. Helping mold the talent given into a more productive blocking unit will be Colombo's job. With plenty of skill-position talent on offense and a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, the key to the Giants' offense in 2020 rests with improved offensive line play.