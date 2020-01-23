NFL reduces formal combine interviews from 60 to 45

Ask any coach or GM the most important part of the NFL Scouting Combine, and they'll likely come back with two responses: The medical checkups and the formal interviews.

Unfortunately, teams will be conducting fewer of those interviews in 2020.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that clubs were informed recently they'll be granted 45 18-minute formal interviews at the combine, rather than the standard 60 15-minute interviews, per sources informed of the situation.

The change drops the total time teams are with players from 900 total minutes to 810. The adjustment is related to schedule changes that move on-field drills to primetime this year.

For the casual fan, this change means zilch. For teams, however, it's a big modification. They might get three extra minutes to prod 45 players, but they'll have to do leg work on the 15 missing candidates another time.

The adjustment makes interviews with prospects at this week's Senior Bowl that much more important to clubs as they attempt to uncover hidden gems in the middle-to-late rounds of the draft who will become keys to the future of their teams.