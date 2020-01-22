Inglewood's SoFi Stadium construction 85% complete

SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, is "more than 85% complete" and entering the final stages of construction, according to a press release.

Media members were welcomed to the construction site on Wednesday for the latest tour of the stadium and received updates on its progress from stadium officials.

"The stadium itself will remain on schedule to deliver this summer," said Jason Gannon, managing director for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

The first events at SoFi Stadium will be Taylor Swift concerts on July 25 and 26, roughly six months from Wednesday.

Since moving back to L.A. in 2016, the Rams have played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Chargers have played at Dignity Health Sports Park since 2017. Both teams will play the 2020 season at SoFi Stadium.