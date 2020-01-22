Raiders officially announce 'Las Vegas Raiders' title

It's official! The Raiders now formally belong to the city of Las Vegas, owner Mark Davis announced in a press conference Wednesday.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders," Davis said. "And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."

The announcement comes close to three years after the Raiders' move was approved in March 2017.

Since the merger in 1970, there have been nine franchise relocations; the Raiders, who moved from Oakland to L.A. in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1995, have executed three of those moves, more than any other team in the NFL.

Of the previous eight teams, only two --'82 Raiders, 2017 Chargers -- finished with above .500 records in their first seasons with a new moniker. Only the Raiders would go on to make the playoffs, albeit in a strike-shortened season.

It took the Raiders just one more season following their 1982 move to win the franchise's third Super Bowl. Owner Mark Davis would more than welcome that same twist of fate for his newly rebranded franchise.