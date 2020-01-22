Power Rankings: Championship round celebrity fans

It was a great weekend to be a card-carrying member of Chiefs Kingdom or Niners Nation.

Just ask the most famous members of both fan groups.

Celebrity supporters took to social media to root for their teams on Championship Sunday. Some even showed up on the sidelines at Arrowhead and Levi's Stadium. It must've been nice to soak in the conference-clinching moments in person.

Here are 10 celebrity Chiefs and 49ers fans who had the best weekend:

Honorable mention: Rob Lowe

The former 'Parks and Rec' star didn't want to pick sides. He was just rooting for a good game. Hence, a completely neutral NFL cap. How Chris Traeger of him.

hey Rob Lowe which team are you rooting for

"uhhh... the NFL" pic.twitter.com/BAdlRyk6gD -- Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 20, 2020

10. Klay Thompson

The NBA superstar grew up in Los Angeles long before the Rams and Chargers moved there. So why not support the NFC champions now that his Warriors also call San Francisco home?

Even Klay Thompson has to duck for the cameras pic.twitter.com/tLp4X6z2g3 -- KNBR (@KNBR) January 19, 2020

9. E-40

Nothing shows your fandom quite like dropping a new team anthem right before the NFC Championship Game. Warning: The Bay Area native's track might get stuck in your head.

8. Henry Cavill

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's... former Superman actor Henry Cavill rocking his Chiefs gear like a Kansas Citian would. Bonus points should be awarded because Cavill grew up watching the other football in England.

View this post on Instagram Let's Gooooooo!!! @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs #NFL A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:31am PST

7. TECH N9NE

Tech N9NE grew up in the City of Fountains. And he sounds like he's been downing some of those energy drinks at :32 in the Chiefs' fan video. That's what a Chiefs win will do to you.

6. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier

So what if they play a different contact sport? San Jose Sharks players Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier sure can get behind their neighbors in Santa Clara. The defenceman and right winger had themselves a day at Levi's Stadium long before the Niners took the field.

View this post on Instagram lets go bay areaaaaa!! @49ers A post shared by Timo Meier (@tmeier96) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:49pm PST

Love to see it. NFC Champs! pic.twitter.com/cInG9HlZcW -- Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) January 20, 2020

5. Melissa Etheridge

Etheridge thought of her father when the Chiefs ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought. The rocker also penned a Chiefs anthem to be sung as her team marches to Miami.

Thinking of my Father right now, he would have loved this moment. Thank you @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs -- Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2020

4. Rob Riggle

Riggle brought all the energy he can muster to comedies like 'Step Brothers.' But a Chiefs AFC title win is the one thing that can tucker this former Marine out.

3. Brad Pitt

One of Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't make the Chiefs game back home in Missouri. So, one fan tossed Pitt an AFC Champions hat on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. Watch his face light up. That's a real fan for you.

2. Jerry Rice

The G.O.A.T. is football-famous, not actor or musician-famous. But the 57-year-old legend belongs on this list merely for his pregame spring at Levi's. Rice could start in Super Bowl LIV if his Niners really needed him.

View this post on Instagram Jerry Rice was living his best life at the 49ers game ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:34pm PST

1. Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet

Remember when Rudd announced Patrick Mahomes' MVP award? Turns out he and fellow Kansas Citian Stonestreet haven't cooled on their beloved Chiefs. Rudd even banged the pregame drum at Arrowhead Stadium and made his way inside the winning locker room.