Roundup: Texans S Reid played with torn labrum

Second-year safety Justin Reid played a vital role in the Houston Texans winning the AFC South title and advancing to the AFC Divisional Round.

It didn't come without a truly gutsy performance from Reid, who announced on social media Wednesday that he played the season with a torn labrum and will have shoulder surgery.

Reid added that the injury was sustained before the season began.

A starter since he was drafted in the third round in 2018, Reid started 15 regular season games this past campaign and started both playoff games. Reid's contributions statistically saw him tally 78 tackles this season, along with five passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In playoff games against the Bills and Chiefs, he had a combined 10 tackles, one for a loss and one pass defended.

Honestly I didnât think Iâd make it though the entire season. I prayed before every game and I thank god for watching over me and allowing to to play the entire season without fear. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½



Iâm looking forward to surgery and the road to recovery to dominate next season! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) January 22, 2020

