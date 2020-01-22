Case Keenum: It's Haskins' 'team moving forward'

If ever there was a signal-caller who embodied the role of journeyman, it might well be Case Keenum.

Over the previous four seasons, Keenum has started for four different franchises.

Across that quartet of campaigns, he's played in both conferences, four divisions, won a playoff game and been a place-holder for the next perceived franchise quarterback.

Hence, if ever there was a quarterback who knew when it was time to move on, it's Keenum. And he believes his time with the Redskins is likely just about up.

"I have no idea. I would say probably not," Keenum said of returning to the Redskins, via NBC Sports Washington.

Nonetheless, if the nomadic signal-caller is moving on, he believes the Redskins are in good hands under center with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

"I think Dwayne did an incredible job towards the end of the season, adapting and getting a lot better," Keenum said. "I think it's his team moving forward."

With losses mounting in 2019, Keenum's grasp on the starting reins lasted a bit longer than many thought it would with the logical thinking being why not give Haskins an opportunity to find himself in a lost season. However, when Haskins finally did get an opportunity to play, he struggled mightily. In Weeks 15-16, though, Haskins suddenly looked like a different player and flashed the promise of a future franchise QB. His season concluded early due to an ankle injury, but he completed 31-of-43 passes for 394 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions over those games.

With Ron Rivera taking over as head coach in D.C., a time of great change has engulfed the organization.

All that change, coupled with Haskins' status and promise, obviously seems to equate to more change for Keenum.

Drinking in his final numbers, Keenum threw for 1,707 yards in eight starts with a 91.3 rating, a 64.8 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

In nine seasons, Keenum has played for the Texans, the Rams (in St. Louis and L.A.), the Vikings, Broncos and Redskins. At a quick glance, those teams each seem to have solid plans going forward at the quarterback spot. Thus, it's likely if Keenum moves on from the nation's capital it will be to a new franchise -- another new franchise.

"I feel like I played really good football. I know the wins and losses didn't show it," Keenum said of his performance during the Redskins' 3-13 season, likely his first and only in Washington. "I'd love another shot to play in this league. So if there's another chance, another opportunity out there, I'm not sure where that might be, I don't take these things lightly. I'm going to go compete and make myself better this offseason and hopefully and be ready for whatever team might come calling."