Giants hiring former Patriots DL coach Bret Bielema

Joe Judge is bringing more of the Patriot Way to New York.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Giants are adding Patriots assistant Bret Bielema to their coaching staff, per a source informed of the situation. His role and details of the deal are still being finalized, according to Rapoport. But the move links Judge with another former Patriot colleague with a wealth of experience, although much of it came in the college game.

The 50-year-old Bielema spent the past two seasons in New England, including 2019 as the defensive line coach. The Patriots ranked seventh in the league in sacks and sixth in run defense. He figures to work under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, whose Patriots tenure preceded Bielema's.

Bielema was a head coach for 12 seasons, first at Wisconsin and then Arkansas, and a DC for four. The first four members of Judge's staff in New York have coordinator experience, and two have been head coaches.