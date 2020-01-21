NFL announces locations of 2020 draft events in Vegas

Bringing fans and players together, the 85th NFL Draft will host various free events at iconic Las Vegas locations, April 23-25, 2020, the NFL announced today. The Draft comes to Las Vegas as the Raiders prepare to embark on their first season in the city and at Allegiant Stadium. The celebration -- at the NFL Draft Red Carpet, NFL Draft Main Stage and NFL Draft Experience -- will include free immersive activities and live entertainment and performances, bringing a new level of excitement to the NFL Draft that only Las Vegas could provide.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Strip, the NFL Draft Main Stage will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum. Free and open to the public, fans are invited to gather at the Draft Main Stage viewing zone to watch the first round selections on Night 1 (Thursday), Rounds 2-3 on Night 2 (Friday), and Rounds 4-7 on Day 3 (Saturday). The Main Stage will also host daily performances by headlining acts throughout the Draft.

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC -- including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.

Located adjacent to the NFL Draft Main Stage, the NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero will be a free, three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players and Legends, brand activations, giveaways and the NFL Shop presented by Visa. At the center of the action will be the NFL Draft Experience Stage, which will feature special performances by Las Vegas talent as well as interactive NFL-themed experiences.

The NFL Draft Experience will be free and open to fans at the following times:

» Thursday, April 23: Noon -- 9 p.m. PT or the end of round one

» Friday, April 24: Noon -- 9 p.m. PT or the end of round three

» Saturday, April 25: 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m. PT or the end of round seven

Caesars Forum, the newest state-of-the-art conference center, located adjacent to the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip, will be host to Selection Square. This exclusive area will feature the team tables where representatives from each club will make their draft selections.

The 2020 NFL Draft will open on Thursday, April 23 with the official NFL Draft Red Carpet, which will be constructed on the famed Fountains of Bellagio. Starting at 2:30 p.m. PT, attending prospects will make their debut on the carpet. New this year, the red carpet will feature the Draft Red Carpet Stage, an exciting new addition to the opening event.

NFL Draft Main Stage, NFL Draft Experience Stage and Red Carpet Stage performers and schedules will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in receiving NFL Draft updates can register at NFL.com/2020Draft/Interest.

Visit NFL.com/2020Draft for all the latest NFL Draft updates and announcements.