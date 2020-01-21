Cousins, Rhodes among NFC Pro Bowl additions

Five additional Minnesota Vikings will head to Orlando for the Pro Bowl this week.

Fullback C.J. Ham, quarterback Kirk Cousins, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes will now participate in Sunday's all-star game, via the team's official website.

The additions bring the total Vikings in the NFC-AFC battle up to eight. The quintet joins Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith and Dalvin Cook, who were original members of the 2020 Pro Bowl announcement.

Ham was a logical replacement for San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who is heading to the Super Bowl. Cousins is coming off arguably the best season of his career. Kendricks was a menace all season and made game-changing plays by the week. Griffen compiled eight sacks and had his second career INT. Rhodes will be the most controversial name on the list, given his overwhelming struggles this season. In what seems likely his final year in Minnesota, the corner was named to his third Pro Bowl to replace Richard Sherman.

Cousins is a replacement for Aaron Rodgers (injury), while Kendricks is in for Bobby Wagner (injury) and Griffen is a sub for Nick Bosa (Super Bowl).

Here are other Pro Bowl additions for the day:

» The Philadelphia Eagles announced that right tackle Lane Johnson was added to the roster to replace an injured David Bakhtiari. It's Johnson's third overall selection and third in a row.

» The Detroit Lions announced that wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been added to the Pro Bowl roster for injured Bucs wideout Chris Godwin. It's the third-year talent's first Pro Bowl selection after tallying 65 catches for career-highs of 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

» The Buffalo Bills announced that kick returner Andre Roberts is headed to his second Pro Bowl in a row. Roberts, a Pro Bowler with the Jets last season, averaged 26.6 yards per kick return and eight yards per punt return. Roberts replaces Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman.

» The Packers announced wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and linebacker Za'Darius Smith were added to the Pro Bowl roster in place of Adams the Falcons' Julio Jones, the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Bears' Khalil Mack, respectively. Adams becomes the first Green Bay wideout to make three consecutive Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe.