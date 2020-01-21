NFL auctioning gear to help aid Australian fire relief

Want to obtain one-of-a-kind NFL memorabilia while aiding a worthy cause? NFL Auction provides that opportunity.

Proceeds from many auctioned items will help combat the devastating Australian brushfires that have scorched the region.

Included in the items for auction is the ball used to kick off the San Francisco 49ers' NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers, which propelled the Niners to their first Super Bowl since 2012.

Several other 49ers items are up for bid to aid the Australian Wildfire Charitable Relief fund, including signed gear from George Kittle, Richard Sherman, and more.

If you're a @49ers fan & want to own a piece of history while helping Australians with the devastating fires in their country, bid on the ball used in the NFC Title game on @NFLAuction, as well as autographed @mitchwish, @RSherman_25 & @gkittle46 jerseys: https://t.co/4obLtJHdqQ pic.twitter.com/wJFKNuCMKl â Henry Hodgson (@nflukhank) January 21, 2020

It's not just 49ers gear that is up for auction to help the cause. Everything from an Eagles Miles Sanders helmet to a Larry Fitzgerald signed jersey to footballs from several Super Bowls past are ready for bidding.

You can click here to head right to the NFL Auction's Disaster Relief page.

The Australian brushfires have devastated the region and left more than 1.25 billion animals dead, according to an estimate from earlier this month.