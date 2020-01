Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Shaun O'Hara to recap Conference Championship Weekend. Shek and Shaun kibitz about what's next for the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers as they head into the offseason after the title game loss (3:50) and then which team between Kansas City and San Francisco has the early advantage in Super Bowl LIV (21:32).

