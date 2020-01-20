Browns expected to hire Bill Callahan as OL coach

Bill Callahan is back to coaching offensive linemen.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Cleveland Browns are expected to hire Callahan to coach their O-line, per sources informed of the situation.

It's a big get for first-time head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Callahan has long been regarded as one of the top-flight offensive line coaches in the NFL. The 63-year-old was the O-line coach in Washington from 2015-2019 when he was promoted to interim head coach after the firing of Jay Gruden this season. Previously, Callahan was Dallas' offensive line coach, and held the same gig with the New York Jets from 2008-2011. In each stop, Callahan helped elevate the blocking schemes.

The offensive line was a massive hole on an otherwise talented Browns offense last season. With a sieve in front of Baker Mayfield, the offense often collapsed. Injuries causing shuffling and discombobulated play-calling rarely helped the young, less talented blockers in Cleveland.

The Browns hope Callahan's experience can help plug the gaps, but the new front office, when it's eventually in place, will also need to upgrade the talent along the line.