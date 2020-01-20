Jack Conklin, Logan Ryan hope to remain Titans in 2020

The Tennessee Titans hit the offseason after Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a bundle of question marks.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry sit atop the list of impending free agents the Titans will have to deal with. Down the ladder remain others who could move on.

Two key starters set to hit the free-agent market in March are right tackle Jack Conklin and corner Logan Ryan.

Conklin, a former first-round pick, did not have the fifth-year option picked up on his contract last year after missing seven games in 2018 due to knee and concussion issues. The 25-year-old started all 19 games, including playoffs, for Tennessee this season, enjoying his best year. He ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 tackle this season.

Set to potentially cash in on a market usually devoid of starting-caliber offensive linemen, Conklin holds out hopes he won't have to leave Tennessee.

"In a perfect world, I would love to be back with this team," Conklin said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

The team's decision not to pick up Conklin's fifth year stings for the franchise that now must make a key choice with free agency approaching for big-name players in Tennessee.

Likewise, Ryan, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2017, heads to the open market unsure what his future holds.

"If I could see the future, then I would start betting on games like they did in 'Back to the Future,'" he quipped. "But I don't think anybody knows that, so. I spoke with (GM) Jon (Robinson) and stuff, and he doesn't even know that. I think everybody right now was so locked in and trying to win games. I kid you not, all I wanted to do is pour my heart and soul into this franchise. I wanted to make it a better place. If I were to leave, I wanted to make it a better place than when I came in. I felt like I did that. I signed up for three years. That's what the Titans offered me. I took it, moved my family down here. I gave them three years, played in every game I possibly could. Played every snap with my heart and soul.

"Right now, I'm looking for a job. Hopefully, you know, if they can extend it, and work something out that would be great. But as of right now, that's what my contract was, and I fulfilled my end (of the) bargain, and they did as well, and we were able to have a great run this year."

The Titans authored a memorable playoff run, knocking off the No. 3 seed New England Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. To run it back again, Tennessee will have to make some hard financial decisions with several key players this offseason.