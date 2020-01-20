49ers to wear white jerseys, gold pants at Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers will wear traditional road attire in Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners will don white jerseys with gold pants when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami, the team confirmed Monday.

The Chiefs, the designated home team, will wear their dark jerseys. The NFL alternates home and away between the conferences each Super Bowl.

For Niners fans bummed Kyle Shanahan's squad won't be sporting the popular all-white uniforms, take solace knowing San Francisco is 2-0 in Super Bowls donning the white-gold combo. The 49ers beat the Bengals in Super Bowl XVI and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV wearing white and gold.