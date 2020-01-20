NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A hero. An icon. A legend.



Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cbjhSSa7tb â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 20, 2020

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/XhHRO7rhiA â Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) January 20, 2020