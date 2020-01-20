NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A hero. An icon. A legend.â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 20, 2020
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/cbjhSSa7tb
Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/LinpJKHc4bâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 20, 2020
âLifeâs most persistent and urgent question is, âWhat are you doing for others?'" -Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/nxvEsqcASXâ Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 20, 2020
Honoring and remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/sxjwmxKKh9â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 20, 2020
"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/XhHRO7rhiAâ Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) January 20, 2020
Honoring the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/4myKjbbLOQâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 20, 2020
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay | #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/LVCIbpwd2Wâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 20, 2020
Remember the life. Honor the legacy. pic.twitter.com/GZhyqFRpoXâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 20, 2020
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his commitment to pioneer change, celebrate diversity and champion equality for all.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/nc52JU2ULxâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 20, 2020
We remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/D6KkZjySQiâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 20, 2020
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/425Wb8OQsEâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 20, 2020
Today, we remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Bjx7IN2B1Zâ New York Giants (@Giants) January 20, 2020
An inspiration for all. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/W9vtPRlUBoâ New York Jets (@nyjets) January 20, 2020
Today, we celebrate the life, legacy and lasting impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/mDxpyz0MOOâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020
"... But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward." #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FCMyZHlHE8â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 20, 2020
Today, we celebrate the life & lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/cF2V0JaExDâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 20, 2020