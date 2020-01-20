Romeo Crennel not expected to return as Texans DC

A coaching change is coming in Houston.

Romeo Crennel is not expected to return as the Texans defensive coordinator, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Crennel's contract is up soon and the 72-year-old could return as a senior assistant or even retire, according to Pelissero and Rapoport. Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is a top candidate for the Texans' vacant DC position.

Crennel's role varied since getting to Houston in 2014 with head coach Bill O'Brien, who are both derive from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. He served as a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in his six seasons in Houston. O'Brien, who also serves as the Texans GM, initially said he expected Crennel to be back for 2020.

The Texans defense gave up 51 points in their Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, after starting the game with a 24-0 lead. The defense struggled with consistency throughout the 2019 season, averaging 24.1 points allowed (19th) and 388.3 yards per game (27th).

Crennel has been a coach in the NFL the past 39 seasons.