49ers trounce Packers en route to Super Bowl LIV

With four wins just a season ago, the 49ers' terrific turnaround campaign took a monumental step on Sunday evening.

Behind a smothering defense and an explosive offensive performance from running back Raheem Mostert, the San Francisco 49ers sprinted out to an emphatic 27-point first-half lead and never looked back en route to defeating the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, at Levi's Stadium to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LIV.

The NFC's top-seeded 49ers will square off with the AFC's second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in the Super Bowl from Miami.

Under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.