Roundup: Chiefs' Chris Jones active against Titans

The Chiefs will have one of their best players returning Sunday.

Chris Jones is active for the AFC Championship Game against the Titans. The Kansas City defensive tackle wasn't initially expected to play until testing his injured calf pregame, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Jones sat out the Divisional Round after suffering the leg injury days before in practice. He tested his calf in pregame last week as well, with Palmer adding he wasn't close to being able to play. The fourth-year veteran earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season after registering a team-high nine sacks.

Health concerns weren't as serious for the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end. There was no question Travis Kelce would play Sunday, per Palmer, and Kelce is active. Kelce was battling a knee injury prior to the playoff opener and sustained a hamstring injury in the game. He still managed to score three touchdowns in the 51-31 win over the Texans.

Palmer reported the belief from the Chiefs was Kelce is actually healthier coming into Championship Sunday than he was last week.

Quarterback Chad Henne, who fractured his ankle in the preseason, is active for the first time this season and will serve as Patrick Mahomes' backup as Matt Moore is ill and inactive along with running back LeSean McCoy.

The remaining list of Kansas City inactives are: cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie.

Other injuries we're monitoring on NFL Championship Sunday:

» Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries, who's been battling an ankle injury, is active and will play for the first time since Week 13. Linebacker Jayon Brown, who missed last week's game with a shoulder injury, is also active.

The full list of Tennessee inactives are: wide receivers Rashard Davis, Darius Jennings and Cody Hollister, offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and defensive linemen Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie.