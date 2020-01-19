Chiefs not optimistic DT Chris Jones will play vs. Titans

The Chiefs might be missing one of their best players Sunday.

Chris Jones plans to test his injured calf pregame but there's not a lot of optimism that he'll be available for the AFC Championship Game against the Titans, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The Kansas City defensive tackle sat out the Divisional Round after suffering the leg injury days before in practice.

Jones tested his calf in pregame last week, with Palmer adding he wasn't close to being able to play. The fourth-year veteran earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season after registering a team-high nine sacks.

The Chiefs don't have the same health concerns for their All-Pro tight end. There is no question Travis Kelce will play Sunday, per Palmer. Kelce was battling a knee injury prior to the playoff opener and sustained a hamstring injury in the game. He still managed to score three touchdowns in the 51-31 win over the Texans.

Palmer reported the belief from the Chiefs is Kelce is actually healthier coming into Sunday than he was last week.