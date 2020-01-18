Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 draft

Another highly-touted 2020 prospect has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced via his social media accounts on Saturday that he intends to forgo his senior season and enter the pros.

The redshirt junior will presumably join teammate Tee Higgins in the green room come April; both Simmons and Higgins, a standout junior receiver, are projected to be selected in the top-10.

Take a chance, because you never know how perfect something can turn out pic.twitter.com/nG7AzrCHJt -- Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) January 18, 2020

Simmons and the Tigers are fresh off a 42-25 loss to the LSU Tigers in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 13. Simmons contributed seven tackles, a sack and two passes defensed in that contest.

An athletic, versatile defender with a high IQ, Simmons led Clemson in tackles (102), tackles for a loss (16) and sacks (8) in 2019 while contributing three interceptions, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was named the Butkus Award winner as the nation's top LB in just his second year at the position; he transitioned from safety following the 2017 season.

With several teams searching for potential game-changing defensive talent, Simmons, next to OSU's Chase Young, figures to be on the top of several draft boards.