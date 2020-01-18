Titans have perfect record when Henry hits 100

As the Titans' amazing run carries on into Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Derrick Henry has drawn acclaim as often as he's dragged along would-be tacklers.

There is no secret to Tennessee's postseason success, as Henry's rushed to performances never seen before. And, of course, for the opposing Chiefs this week, there's no secret to what they need to do on defense.

"Everybody knows what they're doing," Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said Friday, via team transcript. "They'll come in, they're going to try to run the ball 30, 35 times a game. They're going to try to get that boy [Derrick Henry] to over 200 yards rushing."

Impressive as 200 yards would be, 100 has been the key number for Henry and the Titans.

Plain and simple, Tennessee is undefeated when Henry rushes for 100 or more yards.

In the aftermath of Henry's back-to-back playoff rumbles in which he became the first player in NFL history to run for 180-plus yards in multiple postseason games, the Titans are 13-0 when he eclipses the 100-yard mark in a game.

Currently in his fourth season and second postseason, Henry has become a freight train that opposing defenses have been unable to slow down, much less stop.

He has hit the 100-yard mark or better on 10 occasions in the regular season and the Titans are 10-0 in those games. This past season, it would be an understatement to say Henry found his stride as the rushing titlist hit triple-digits six times. He had previously hit 100 or better four times, with two games each in 2017 and 2018.

Henry's postseason debut came in 2017 and it was a foreshadowing of success to come.

The Alabama product rumbled and rambled for 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The result was a 22-21 victory over ... the Kansas City Chiefs. A week later, the Titans lost to the Patriots as Henry was held in check to 28 yards.

Now Sunday beckons. Henry has run past 100 yards in victories against the Patriots and Ravens and the winning formula is at the feet of the 6-foot-3, 240-plus-pound workhorse.

When Henry hits 100, the Titans are perfect. Now it's up to the Chiefs to hold Henry in check or stop a so-far unstoppable streak.