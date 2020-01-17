Jason Garrett agrees to become New York Giants OC

Jason Garrett will stay in the NFC East

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jason Garrett has agreed to become the New York Giants' new offensive coordinator.

ESPN first reported the story

When Jason Garrett left the #Giants building, it appeared Garrett and Joe Judge were on the same page about working together. Garrett wanted to check with his family. A few days later, the Garrett family is in, the #Giants have a new OC and an old friend is back in the NFC East. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2020

Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys the past nine seasons until he was recently let go after missing the playoffs. The Giants also went through a head coaching change after this year and hired former Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge shortly after firing Pat Shurmur.

The Garrett hire marks the first major move for Judge, who could use some experience as a first-year head coach. Garrett was an OC for the Cowboys before being named head coach in 2010 and spent the past 13 years with the organization. Now Garrett will get to use his experience with the Cowboys against them, and he has a young offense to work with in New York.

While the development of quarterback Daniel Jones will be a priority, Garrett should have fun utilizing an offensive weapon like running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants receiving corps has shown potential when healthy and the offensive line steadily improved compared to the previous season. That said, there is work needed to be done.

According to NFL Research, the Giants offense has ranked in the bottom ten in several important metrics recently. Since 2016, the Giants have averaged 19.8 points per game (27th), 334.9 total yards per game (23rd), 98.4 rushing YPG (29th), produced 101 giveaways (T-25th), and had a 35.5% rate on third down (27th). Under Garrett, the Cowboys ranked in the top ten in those same categories since 2016.

What kind of system Garrett implements remains to be seen, but it's clear Big Blue wanted an accomplished coach alongside Judge in his first year.