Connor Barwin joins Eagles as special assistant to GM

Connor Barwin is transitioning from the front seven to the front office.

The Philadelphia Eagles hired the 33-year-old former defensive end as special assistant to the general manager, the team announced Friday. Barwin will "aid the personnel staff in scouting talent" and "focus on player development," per the Eagles.

"I'm done playing football, but my football career is not over," Barwin said, per the team. "I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There's still a lot that I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls."

Barwin spent four seasons of his 10-year playing career with the Eagles, playing in 64 games from 2013 to 2016. The edge rusher was out of football this past season but flirted with a return to the game in some fashion.

Now the right-hand man to Eagles czar Howie Roseman, Barwin has settled into his new football normal.